Armed forces of Ukraine repel enemy attack on Vuhlehirska. TPP, invasion parties sustain losses

Russian forces made numerous attempts to overrun the area around the Vuhlehirska Thermal Power Plant (TPP), but each time they failed and incurred casualties.

Once more, Russian troops attempted to storm the Vuhlehirska TPP region.

Russian occupants are concentrating their efforts to block Ukrainian forces from moving forward in the direction of the Southern Bug.

According to a source, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces posted the pertinent remark on Facebook.

On July 23, 2022, around 6:00 p.m., the situation in the directions of Volyn, Polissia, and Siverskyi was mostly unaltered. In the Sumy Region settlement of Starykove, Russian troops began fire. In the border regions of Chernihiv Region and Sumy Region, aerial reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles is still being conducted.

Russian invaders continue to employ every tactic at their disposal to stop Ukrainian forces from moving deeply into the temporarily captured territories in the Slobozhanskyi direction.

Russian occupants opened fire with cannon and rocket artillery close to settlements including Kharkiv, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkaski Tyshky, Bazaliivka, Husarivka, Ruska Lozova, Udy, Malynivka, and others in the Kharkiv direction. A hostile airstrike was undertaken close to Verkhnii Saltiv.

Russian troops started artillery attacks near Dibrovne, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Nova Dmytrivka, and other settlements in the direction of Slovansk. Enemy scouting parties attempted to find gaps in the Ukrainian forces’ defences at Bohorodychne, but they were destroyed.

Russian invaders are still concentrating their efforts on the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions in the Donetsk direction, and they are making persistent attempts to seize control of the Vuhlehirska TPP.

Russian occupants started firing in the direction of Kramatorsk, close to Verkhniokamianske, Riznykivka, Zakitne, Hryhorivka, Vyimka, and Zvanivka. The adversary started an air attack.

The enemy made an effort to strengthen their tactical position close to Verkhniokamianske by conducting assault operations from various directions. The enemy was surprised by the Ukrainian defenders’ focused fire, which resulted in severe casualties. Russian occupiers fled in fear, as recorded by the General Staff.

Russian forces are working to set up favourable conditions in the direction of Bakhmut so that the operation against Bakhmut may continue. The enemy started firing on Ukrainian positions close to Travneve, Semyhiria, Rozdolivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bilohorivka, and other settlements using tanks, cannons, and rocket artillery. Pokrovske and Novoluhanske were the targets of airstrikes by Russian invaders.

In the direction of Soledar and Pokrovske, enemy scouting groups tried to identify vulnerable points in the defence of Ukrainian forces. They were exposed and stopped.

Russian troops frequently opened fire on military and civilian infrastructure close to Novobakhmutivka, Pisky, Opytne, Vodiane, Shevchenko, Mala Tokmachka, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Bilohiria, and other settlements in the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions. In the vicinity of Krasnohorivka and Kamianka, the enemy conducted airstrikes.

Russian occupants are concentrating their efforts to block Ukrainian forces from moving forward in the direction of the Southern Bug. Unmanned aerial systems are being aggressively used by the enemy for air reconnaissance. All along the contact line, tanks, cannons, and rocket artillery are exchanging shelling.

The General Staff reports that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are causing losses to the enemy in all directions where hostilities are taking place and are prepared for any adjustments to the operating environment. More and more frequently, Russian regiments are being reported for cases of desertion and mutiny against the command.

