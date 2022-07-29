At least 16 dead in flash floods that followed heavy rain

One of the six children killed was only a year old.

More than 23,000 people in the state are without power.

Advertisement Flood warnings were still in effect in eastern Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia as of Friday noon.

According to the governor, devastating flash floods in eastern Kentucky have killed at least 16 people. Gov. Andy Beshear believes the number of fatalities will rise.

President Biden declared the floods a “major catastrophe” on Friday and authorised the federal government to assist with local recovery operations.

Mr. Beshear described the deluge as “the worst” he had ever seen after going on an aerial tour with the National Guard. He also said that portions of cities are submerged and inaccessible. Heavy rain created flash floods last week. Floods in Kentucky, according to the governor, have ruined hundreds of houses.

It poured 20 cm in some locations in 24 hours. Flood warnings were still in effect in eastern Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia as of Friday noon.

Rivers in the region are expected to crest this weekend, with flash flooding possible on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

More rain is expected early next week, so Mr. Beshear advised residents to be prepared.

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency arrived on Friday to assist with rescue efforts.

Mr. Beshear said that it is uncertain how many people have been affected or are missing. Certain areas are inaccessible due to damaged parts of 28 state highways.

On Friday afternoon, the governor announced the recovery of four young siblings, the oldest of whom was eight years old and the youngest of whom was one.

According to Brittany Trejo, the children’s cousin, they and their parents hid behind a tree on Thursday.

“They climbed to a tree and held the kids for a few hours before a large tidal struck,” Ms. Trejo said.

The mother and father, who survived, were trapped in the tree for eight hours before help arrived.

On Thursday, 50 air rescues and 100 boat rescues were completed. Almost 300 people have been rescued around the state, and search and rescue efforts are still ongoing.

“It’ll be a protracted reconstruction,” Mr. Beshear said.

Kentucky, like the rest of the globe, has seen increasingly extreme weather. According to NOAA data, the state has received more rain than usual in the previous 10 years.

This rainfall in Kentucky was classified as “exceptional” by Bill Haneberg, a geologist and climate researcher.

He described it as unlike anything he’d seen in the highlands.

Scientists projected that climate change will make Kentucky hotter and wetter, and the rise in rainfall over time validates that forecast.

Massive flooding ravages the state as it heals from the worst tornadoes in its history, which killed more than 70 people in December 2021.

