‘At least nine bullets’ hit a man’s car in London

A man in his 30s was found with gunshot wounds in Northolt, West London.

His illness isn’t life-threatening, so he was brought to the hospital.

An eyewitness saw “at least nine bullet holes” in a car left at the scene this morning.

A crime scene still exists. There have been no arrests, and the inquiry is ongoing.

A crime scene remains in place. No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Kingshill Avenue between Northolt and Hillingdon in West London is partially closed this morning.

London Ambulance Service spokesperson: “We were called at 01.07am today (05 July) to reports of an incident on Kingshill Road, Hayes.”

“We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a response car, and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance by road.”

“Our medics treated one patient at the scene for gunshot wounds, before taking him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

An eyewitness at the scene described seeing “at least nine bullet holes” in a car left at the scene “in driver’s window and rear door on the driver’s side”.

He told: “There were clearly numerous latex gloves, a foil sheet and what appeared to be bandages on the road by the driver’s door, suggesting there were injuries.

“A number of shots had passed through the car and exited the passenger’s window, where they ended up is anyone’s guess.”

