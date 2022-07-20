Australians are encouraged to work from home as the winter Omicron wave floods hospitals

A massive coronavirus outbreak prompted officials to urge businesses to permit employees to work from home and to advise people to wear masks indoors and obtain booster doses right away.

On Wednesday, the number of Australians admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 was approaching record levels.

In the previous seven days, more than 300,000 cases of the highly transmissible novel subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 have been reported in Australia, which is currently experiencing the third Omicron wave.

In the previous seven days, more than 300,000 cases of the highly transmissible novel subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 have been reported in Australia, which is currently experiencing the third Omicron wave. The actual number of cases may be double that, according to the authorities, and Wednesday’s 53,850 new cases marked the highest daily total in two months.

Despite urging people to wear masks indoors, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is defying calls to reinstitute strict restrictions to stop the illness’ spread.

The reality is that you must implement mandates if you have them, Albanese told reporters on Wednesday. Even though there are requirements for public transportation, not everyone is wearing a mask.

As unions urged employers to do more for their employees, Albanese stated that any work-from-home solution must be decided upon jointly by employers and employees.

According to Michele O’Neil, president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, employers must go above and beyond the government’s pandemic leave payments by offering paid leave at full pay for employees who need to isolate as well as free quick antigen tests.

No employee should have to choose between providing food for their family or isolating themselves with COVID, according to O’Neil.

Australia restored assistance payments last week for temporary employees who must stay in quarantine.

Paul Kelly, chief medical officer for Australia, forecast that the number of patients ending up in hospitals will soon reach a record high and he urged employers to permit more employees to work from home. Authorities have warned that Australia might experience “millions” of new cases in the upcoming weeks.

According to official data, there are currently 5,350 Australians in hospitals with COVID-19, which is not far from the record 5,390 patients hospitalised with BA.1 in January. Queensland, Tasmania, and Western Australia have already experienced their greatest pandemic-related numbers.

The health system is already under strain due to the large number of sick or isolated frontline healthcare professionals. According to Australian doctors, masks must be required in indoor settings.

“Both seat belts and speed restrictions are not optional in our country. We accept many restrictions on our freedoms because they are morally correct “Omar Khorshid, president of the Australian Medical Association, spoke with radio station 2GB.

Authorities have also expressed concern over a delay in booster vaccinations.

95 percent of adults over 16 have received two doses so far, which has helped limit Australia’s overall COVID-19 cases under 9 million and its COVID-19 deaths at 10,884, much below many other nations. However, only 71% of people have had three or more doses.

