 Australia’s floods get worse as more people leave their houses in Sydney

Tuesday’s torrential downpours intensified Sydney’s flood disaster as hundreds more residents were forced to evacuate their homes as rivers quickly climbed over danger thresholds.

Authorities reported that as of Tuesday, 50,000 people in New South Wales, the majority of whom reside in Sydney’s western suburbs, had either been ordered to evacuate or had been given a warning that they might do so.

Dominic Perrottet, the premier of New South Wales, warned reporters, “This event is far from done, please don’t be complacent.” “Please drive carefully when using our roads, wherever you are. Significant threats of flash flooding still exist.”

As the coastal trough moves north, the last violent storm cell, which delivered heavy rainfall and caused some areas to get a year’s worth in three days, is set to diminish in Sydney starting on Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM).

However, because most river catchments were already close to capacity before the most recent downpour, the risk of flooding may continue through the rest of the week. Since Saturday, some areas have had rain totals of 800mm (31.5 inches), exceeding Australia’s 500mm yearly average (20 inches).

The mid-north coast of the state could receive 90mm (3.5 inches) of rain over six hours starting on Tuesday, with some locations receiving up to 125mm (5 inches).

In numerous flood-affected areas, winds of up to 90 km/h (56 mph) are also anticipated, increasing the possibility of fallen trees and power lines.

State Emergency Management Minister Steph Cooke urged residents of Sydney to “please stay at home today unless you really need to leave the house.”

Emergency personnel kept working in choppy waters on Tuesday to tow a bulk carrier ship that lost power off the coast of Sydney after the tow cables snapped, according to officials.

According to the meteorological bureau, Windsor in Sydney’s west is currently experiencing its third and most catastrophic flood of the year.