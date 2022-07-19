Bayraktar says Russian sales of drones are not permitted

Baykar Makina, a Turkish company, has never given its goods to Russia and will never do so because it backs Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence movement.

Turkey is supporting Ukraine with armed drone technology.

He denied that products from Baykar Makina would ever be supplied to Russia when asked about the possibilities.

Three attack drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces Advertisement

Baykar Makina, a Turkish company, has never given its goods to Russia and will never do so because it backs Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence movement.

Haluk Bayraktar, the CEO of Baykar Makina, stated this in a statement to CNN.

“Turkey and Ukraine have a strategic level of relations, especially in the field of aerospace and defense. These are years of efforts. Turkey is supporting Ukraine with armed drone technology. We also buy engines for drones from Ukraine. We have built relations with Ukraine based on a win-win principle, which gives advantages to both countries. And in that regard, we clearly support Ukraine,” Bayraktar said.

He denied that products from Baykar Makina would ever be supplied to Russia when asked about the possibilities.

“We have never sent anything to them (Russia) or provided them with anything, and we never will. We support Ukraine, its sovereignty, and its armed struggle for independence “declared Bayraktar.

Advertisement

Three attack drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been given away, according to Baykar Makina, who made the announcement on June 27. The money for these drones was raised as part of Serhiy Prytula’s “People’s Bayraktar” project.

Baykar Makina also made the decision to provide a free Bayraktar TB2 UAV to Ukraine, for which money was donated in Lithuania.

Poland is now hosting a fundraising effort to purchase a Bayraktar drone for Ukraine.

Also Read