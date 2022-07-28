Biden and Xi exchange warnings on Taiwan

China has warned of “severe repercussions” if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan,

The White House said the call was part of attempts to manage disputes and collaborate when “interests match”.

Advertisement Joe Biden informed Xi Jinping that the US opposes unilateral changes to the island’s status.

During a two-hour phone chat, US and Chinese officials cautioned each other about Taiwan.

US policy on Taiwan hasn’t altered, he said.

Beijing claimed Mr. Xi warned Mr. Biden to adhere by the one-China policy, saying, “Whoever plays with fire will be burned.”

Tensions have risen ahead of a rumoured visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

The state department says Pelosi hasn’t announced any trip, but China has warned of “severe repercussions” if she goes.

Last week, Biden told reporters “the military believes it’s not a smart idea,” while the White House labelled Chinese posturing opposing the trip “obviously unhelpful and unnecessary.”

Ms Pelosi is the highest-ranking US politician to visit Taiwan since 1997.

During Thursday’s phone discussion, Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi discussed a prospective face-to-face meeting.

Mr. Biden welcomed Mr. Xi during the Chinese leader’s 2015 visit to the US, but they haven’t met since he became president.

China regards Taiwan as a separatist province that must join the motherland, and hasn’t ruled out using force.

The White House said the two leaders also addressed climate change and health security.

Analysts think Joe Biden and Xi Jinping wish to avoid an open clash, but neither has changed their competing narratives, as seen by their differing remarks regarding Thursday’s discussion.

The White House said it’s part of attempts to “responsibly manage disputes” and collaborate when “interests match.”

Beijing stated their interests aligned in a broader statement. It blamed the US for the worsening relationship, criticising the Biden administration’s view of China as Washington’s “main foe”

