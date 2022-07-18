Biden gives Saudis the gesture they wanted

Advertisement
  • The Saudis desired a photo op that would boost MBS’s reputation.
  • Saudi leaders who criticized the US over Abu Ghraib did the same.

The meeting between Mohammed bin Salman and Joe Biden was unpleasant.

The picture however shot from a position the press wasn’t authorized to shoot pictures. While traveling with Biden, was more impactful than all the rhetoric. MBS, also known as the Crown Prince, won glory and reputation at the finish line.

Biden later asked the Crown Prince about Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor.

The Crown Prince denied culpability for the 2018 shooting of a US embassy worker in Istanbul. Saudi leaders who criticized the US over Abu Ghraib did the same.

The Saudis desired that picture because it would boost MBS’s reputation and place him at the forefront in a region where rivalries and power maneuvers are rife.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister stated it was also excellent for Biden.

“I think the photo is a gain for Vice President Biden since it shows him talking to a key U.S. partner. Saudi Arabia helps keep the region quiet.”

Biden flew to the desert kingdom first, instead of other energy-rich Gulf nations like the UAE or Qatar, and did business with the country’s de facto rulers.

He suggested that more oil will flow from the region to make up for less oil from Russia due to sanctions imposed when Russia invaded Ukraine.

The President didn’t suggest oil production will increase when he returned.

Biden wanted more. He intended to strengthen regional stability by lowering Saudi-Israeli tensions.

He sought to fill a “vacuum” caused by the US’s poor relationship with MBS, which gives China and Russia more power in the Middle East.

