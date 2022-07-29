Biden has been briefed on Kentucky flooding, White House says

Biden Touts Senate Spending Deal As Key to ‘Facing Up’ to Inflation, Climate Change(credits:google)

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell called Kentucky Governor Beshear this morning.

Criswell will fly to Kentucky on Friday to examine damage and “report to President Biden”

FEMA has send an incident management team to assist state and local authorities in dealing with the crisis.

President Biden has been informed on the storms and floods in Kentucky, which have devastated homes and towns, left thousands without water and electricity, and killed at least three people.

“Our hearts go out to the folks of South-Western Kentucky, where flash flooding has killed many individuals. FEMA Administrator (Deanne) Criswell called with Kentucky Governor Beshear this morning “said Jean-Pierre.

“We are appreciative for first responders’ brave efforts and encourage everyone in affected regions to heed to state and local authorities,” she added.

