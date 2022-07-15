Advertisement
Biden plans $443 million in Palestinian aid

Biden plans $443 million in Palestinian aid

Biden plans $443 million in Palestinian aid

US President Joe Biden.

  • President Joe Biden will announce US $316 million (S $443 million) in aid for the Palestinians.
  • The aid package could include up to $100 million for the East Jerusalem Hospital Network.
  • Mr Biden will also announce the collaboration between Israeli and Palestinian teams to construct a 4G cellular network.
JERUSALEM: President Joe Biden will announce US $316 million (S $443 million) in aid for the Palestinians on Friday, July 15, as he strives to rebuild US ties with the Palestinian Authority with a hospital visit and a meeting with Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

A high-level official said that, if Congress agrees, the aid package will include up to $100 million for the East Jerusalem Hospital Network.

The United States ceased supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees under President Donald Trump, according to an official.

Joe Biden talks joint investment with Israel, India, UAE
US President Joe Biden holds investment talks with Israel, India, UAE and...

Mr Trump severed the majority of US government connections with the Palestinian Authority after a series of conflicts, including Palestinian criticism of his decision to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and the rejection of his administration’s Middle East peace plan.

Mr Biden will also announce technological collaboration between Israeli and Palestinian teams to construct a 4G cellular network in Palestinian territory by the end of 2023.

The official said that money for the project could come from the US-led Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, which is meant to compete with China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The individual requested anonymity in exchange for participation in a briefing about the third day of Mr Biden’s Middle East tour.

Palestinian president Abbas to meet Macron in Paris
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron next...

