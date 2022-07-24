Biden’s symptoms of COVID are improving despite his sore throat and bodily aches

President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms are now “less bothersome” sore throat, runny nose, loose cough, and body aches, according to a report written by his doctor on Saturday.

The physician stated that Biden’s lungs are still clear and that his oxygen saturation “continues to be excellent on room air.

“The 79-year-old Biden tested positive for COVID on Thursday, the day the White House said that he was showing just minor symptoms.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms are now “less bothersome” sore throat, runny nose, loose cough, and body aches, according to a report written by his doctor on Saturday.

The physician stated that Biden’s lungs are still clear and that his oxygen saturation “continues to be excellent on room air.”

The 79-year-old Biden tested positive for COVID on Thursday, the day the White House said that he was showing just minor symptoms. His diagnosis coincides with a new wave of cases in the United States caused by a highly contagious coronavirus subvariant.

That BA5 variation is most certainly present in Biden, O’Connor added.

“The President is still handling his therapy well. As anticipated, PAXLOVID will continue “He said, referring to the antiviral medicine the president is taking from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N).

At the White House in Washington, Biden discusses preserving access to reproductive health care services.

Advertisement

Biden speaks at the White House in Washington on defending access to reproductive health care services as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews.

According to O’Connor, Biden is not having any breathing difficulties. He will keep isolating since the BA5 version is extremely contagious, according to O’Connor. “We will continue to keep a close eye on him throughout this pretty typical outpatient treatment schedule.”

The White House has made an effort to emphasise Biden’s capacity to overcome his illness. The president appeared in a video posted on Thursday assuring Americans that everything was alright, and on Friday he took part in virtual meetings with White House officials.

There were no weekend presidential activities listed on his agenda. First Lady Jill Biden, the president’s wife, is present at their Wilmington, Delaware, residence. On Saturday morning, she underwent a COVID-19 test and came back negative, according to her spokesperson Michael LaRosa.

Also Read

Advertisement