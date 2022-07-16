Bobby East stabbed to death in California

Bobby East was a three-time USAC Silver Crown and Midgets National Champion.

Suspect Trent William Millsap, who ran away before police arrived, was killed Friday.

Last week, Bobby East, a former NASCAR driver, was stabbed to death in California.

East was a three-time USAC Silver Crown and Midgets National Champion. He died Wednesday after being stabbed in the chest at a 76 gas station on Westminster Blvd. In California, according to the USAC and police.

The USAC added in a statement Friday that East was also terrific in USAC National Sprint Cars, especially on asphalt.

He won 15 races in the series. The first one was at Mansfield Motorsports Speedway in Ohio in 2003. He also won the last USAC Sprint Car race on a one-mile track at the Milwaukee Mile in 2005.

When officers arrived, they found East laying on the ground with a “severe chest wound.” They rushed him to a neighboring trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

Trent William Millsap, who ran away before police arrived, was named as East’s killer.

Friday, a SWAT team shot and killed a suspect at an apartment complex. The suspect had an outstanding parole warrant and was regarded to be violent and armed.

USAC states East was born in California and went to Brownsburg, Indiana, for racing.

In a news release, the auto club noted, “Bobby’s career with USAC got off to a wonderful start.

At the time, he was the youngest USAC National feature winner ever. With three wins in 2001, he was the USAC National Midget Rookie with the most wins in more than 25 years. In the end, he was named Rookie of the Year for the series.”

