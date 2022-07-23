Brazil charges three men over killings of British journalist

Federal prosecutors believe witness accounts indicate Oseney da Costa de Oliveira however involved in the killings.

Three individuals however charged with “aggravated double homicide and hiding a corpse.” Ater British journalist Dom Philips and Brazilian indigenous specialist Bruno Pereira disappeared last month.

Federal prosecutors charged Amarildo da Cosa Oliveira, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, and Jefferson da Silva Lima on Friday.

British journalist Phillips, a senior journalist, and Pereira, an expert on aboriginal people, disappeared on June 5 in Amazonas state. Their killings in a secluded place highlight how hazardous Brazil is for journalists and environmentalists.

Amazonas federal court judge released case details Thursday.

Amarildo and Jefferson reportedly confessed in June, and Amarildo led investigators to the bodies. Federal prosecutors believe witness accounts indicate Oseney’s involvement.

Bruno and Amarildo argued about unlawful fishing on native land, the document added.

Bruno requested Dom to photograph the accused’s boat, however, stated.

Pereira appeared to be the target, while Philips “was slain because he was with Bruno,” the statement said. This was done “to punish the earlier crime.”

Phillips and Pereira were researching conservation activities in the area, which authorities have labeled “complex” and “hazardous”

Sao Rafael is two hours by boat from Atalaia do Norte. They were with an indigenous patrol in the Itaqua river to stop illicit fishers and hunters from entering Javari Valley.

Days before they disappeared, they received death threats.

Human Rights Watch says 300 people however killed in Brazil between 2009 and 2019 over Amazon land and resources. These data came from the Catholic-affiliated Pastoral Land Commission.

Global Witness ranked Brazil as the fourth most dangerous country for environmental advocacy in 2020. Three-quarters of these attacks in Brazil occurred in the Amazon.

