Bus collapses into gorge in northern India, killing 16 people

A bus skids off a mountain road in northern India and falls into a deep valley, killing 16 people.

Rescue teams got the badly hurt people out of the truck and took them to a hospital.

More than 110,000 people are killed annually in traffic accidents in India.

Advertisement

NEW DELHI: A bus skidded off a mountain road in northern India on Monday and fell into a deep valley, killing 16 people, including young people, according to a government official.

Ashutosh Garg, a senior official for the district of Kullu in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, told an Indian news agency that rescue teams got the badly hurt people out of the truck and took them to a hospital.

Prashant Sirkek Singh, another officer, said that there were about 20 people in the vehicle.

Also Read Indian landslide search enters third day with 25 dead 25 bodies pulled from the rubble. nearly 40 people still missing. Rescuers...

Photos shared on social media showed first responders attempting to rescue people from the yellow bus’s shattered wreckage. The specific cause of the accident was at first unknown.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, expressed regret over the incident.

Advertisement

India has a lot of fatal car accidents because people don’t pay attention, the roads aren’t well taken care of, and people drive old cars.

According to police, more than 110,000 people are killed annually in traffic accidents in India.

Also Read Ten people wounded in bus-truck collision in Afghanistan A bus collided head-on with a truck in Afghanistan's western province of...