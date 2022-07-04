Advertisement
Bus collapses into gorge in northern India, killing 16 people

NEW DELHI: A bus skidded off a mountain road in northern India on Monday and fell into a deep valley, killing 16 people, including young people, according to a government official.

Ashutosh Garg, a senior official for the district of Kullu in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, told an Indian news agency that rescue teams got the badly hurt people out of the truck and took them to a hospital.

Prashant Sirkek Singh, another officer, said that there were about 20 people in the vehicle.

Photos shared on social media showed first responders attempting to rescue people from the yellow bus’s shattered wreckage. The specific cause of the accident was at first unknown.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, expressed regret over the incident.

India has a lot of fatal car accidents because people don’t pay attention, the roads aren’t well taken care of, and people drive old cars.

According to police, more than 110,000 people are killed annually in traffic accidents in India.

