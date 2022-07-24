 California truckers call off their weekend protests against the “gig-worker” law

Independent truckers who have been protesting a new state law known as the “gig-worker” law at California’s major Oakland seaport over the past week took a breather on Saturday when port operations slowed to a crawl.

However, other truckers warned that on Monday, when regular port activity is expected, protests would pick back up.

The Port of Oakland serves as a major export gateway for California’s $20 billion or more worth of agricultural products, including wine, dairy products, and almonds.

Advertisement

Independent truckers who have been protesting a new state law known as the “gig-worker” law at California’s major Oakland seaport over the past week took a breather on Saturday when port operations slowed to a crawl.

However, other truckers warned that on Monday, when regular port activity is expected, protests would pick back up.

Bill Aboudi, owner of a trucking company and backer of the protests, said: “Protests are organised for Monday to Friday, as the port also does not have any large activities scheduled through the weekend.”

The four marine ports at the Port of Oakland do not have set operation hours, and the truck gates are also closed.

A spokeswoman for Oakland Port, however, added that businesses are leased to operate the terminals, and it’s possible that some shipping activities were being done

The largest, Oakland International Container Terminal (OICT), handles about 70% of the port’s cargo. Outside of business hours, it is run by SSA Marine, who did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Advertisement

The truckers are actively negotiating with the relevant authorities, so it will only be known on Monday whether the protests will restart or not.

After demonstrators blocked terminal gates with pickets and tractor-trailers last week, business at the port in Northern California came to a virtual halt. Following the cessation of cargo flows and the refusal of hundreds of International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) members to cross blockade lines out of concern for their safety, work on ships and docks stalled.

The Port of Oakland serves as a major export gateway for California’s $20 billion or more worth of agricultural products, including wine, dairy products, and almonds. Before the trucker demonstrations started, the eighth-busiest U.S. container harbour, which also handles imports of coffee, electronics, and manhole covers, was already attempting to clear a pandemic-related cargo backup.

Independent truckers disagree with AB5, the labour code that governs California. It would be more challenging for businesses to categories employees as independent contractors.

According to truckers, the rule will force them to rent equipment like chassis and pay thousands of dollars in insurance premiums in order to maintain their independence.

According to Aboudi, AB5 is everything that stands in the way of a small-business owner’s desire to pursue the “American Dream.”

Advertisement

Also Read