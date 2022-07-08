Canada will assist the combat effort in Ukraine by sending 39 armoured vehicles

Anita Anand, Canada’s Minister of Defence, stated on Thursday that Ottawa is deploying 39 armoured combat support vehicles as military aid for Ukrainian troops to assist during the Russian invasion.

Anita Anand, Canada’s Minister of Defence, stated on Thursday that Ottawa is deploying 39 armoured combat support vehicles as military aid for Ukrainian troops to assist during the Russian invasion.

According to CBC, the vehicles are a part of a larger $500 million military aid plan mentioned in the most recent federal budget, in an effort to provide Ukrainian defenders with more advanced military hardware.

When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other NATO leaders met in Madrid for a meeting last month, the agreement for the vehicles was first made public.

The federal government has moved the 39 trucks, which were earmarked for the Canadian Armed Forces, to the front lines of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The vehicles are expected to support Ukrainian defenders engaged in a gruelling battle of attrition with their adversary.

