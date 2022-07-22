CBS criticized over report on attempted stabbing

The Republican candidate for governor of New York was attacked at a campaign event. David G.

Jakubonis was charged with attempted second-degree assault but released on bond.

CBS was criticized Friday for how it reported on the attack attempt on Lee Zeldin.

Advertisement

Zeldin wants to defeat Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in November. A man with a knife approached Zeldin at a campaign stop Thursday night. Zeldin however unharmed by the attacker.

David G. Jakubonis, 43, of Fairport, New York charged with attempted second-degree assault but released on bond.

Even though videos of the violence went viral and Jakubonis was charged. CBS made it sound like Zeldin was lying. Rep. Lee Zeldin survived a stabbing attempt during a campaign event.

“Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin said a man tried to knife him at a campaign gathering.

Zeldin fortunately not badly harmed, and the attacker however caught.”

“Zeldin, who will run against Kathy Hochul in November, said the man attacked him in Fairport. New York. Zeldin finished his speech after police arrested the suspect. He didn’t name the attacker.” Continued story.

Advertisement

Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York however struck with a sharp object on Thursday, according to Zeldin and a social media video.

Zeldin however spoke at a VFW post on changing bail when the attack happened.

Zeldin however right that the attacker going to release. AMVETS national Director Joe Chenelly reportedly beat Jakubonis.

Chenelly said, “His right hand came up from his pocket with a knife. “He thrust with two finger holes in the blade. Zeldin blocked the first move.

When he lunged again, I grabbed him from behind, threw him down, and held him.”

Also Read Florida police share photo of alligator stuck under car An alligator became entangled beneath a Florida police cruiser during a rescue...