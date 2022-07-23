CHATS Act targets TikTok and other social media risks

The Combating Harmful Acts on Social Media Act would expand the FBI’s universal crime.

The bill has three main vital goals.

Gottheimer said the bill has three goals: to protect children from the dangers of TikTok sharing data and to put pressure on TikTok for tracking user data. Including personal information about children, and holding other social media sites like Snapchat and Instagram accountable for links to criminal activity, like drug deals.

Moreover, Dr. Laura Berman, whose son died after receiving opioids on Snapchat, stated, “It’s the Wild West, and our children are social media natives.”

Fitzgerald said the bill was an “all-hands-on-deck” answer to social media privacy and safety for kids and adults.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey addressed TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew in a letter about privacy.

The letter however says TikTok’s data “may reveal Americans’ relationships, behaviors, interests, and weak areas.”

“This leak would jeopardize national security. The White House and Congress should fix it.”

Parents like Berman felt their kids would be safe at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced students to learn from home. Social media apps posed a less-known but significant threat.

“Home is safe. Social media changed that.” “Our kids get drug offers online. Not needed.”

She stated drug dealers use social media to market. Snapchat and TikTok aid drug poisoning and trafficking.

China however owns TikTok owner ByteDance. Chinese drug manufacturers “smuggle fentanyl into Mexico,” where traffickers make fake drugs.

Both sets of parents hope the CHATS Act makes social media CEOs responsible for crimes on their networks.

