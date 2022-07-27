 China, closes some businesses and transit services amid new COVID cases

On Wednesday, a district in Wuhan, the capital of China, temporarily shut down several businesses and public transportation as the city that saw the first cases of the epidemic increased its level of monitoring.

In order to prevent fledgling clusters from spreading, China, which is strongly involved in its “dynamic COVID zero” strategy, uses mass testing, prompt restrictions on economic activity and people’s travels, and stringent quarantine of cases.

The plan has assisted Wuhan and other regions of the nation in containing the number of cases, but severe lockdowns during significant outbreaks and the worry of potential recurrent curbs whenever new cases are reported have hurt the economy, business confidence, and the willingness of people to travel.

Jiangxia, a district in Wuhan with over 900,000 residents, announced that its major urban areas must enter a three-day restriction starting on Wednesday. During this time, numerous large group gatherings and restaurant dining will be prohibited, as well as a number of public entertainment venues, agricultural product marketplaces, and small clinics. Additionally, bus and subway services will be suspended.

Additionally, it urged locals to stay put throughout the three days and urged visitors to stay away.

The order was promptly issued after Jiangxia officials announced late on Tuesday that they had discovered two instances during routine testing drives and discovered two more during the screening of people who had close contact with the infected.

