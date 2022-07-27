Protesters ransack UN peacekeepers’ offices in eastern DR Congo
Hundreds of protesters stormed a UN peacekeeping warehouse and looted offices in...
Congo says it will proceed with plans to auction off the vast bulk of oil and gas drilling blocks in the country’s rainforest and peatland.
The Ministry of Hydrocarbon stated that 27 oil and 3 gas blocks will be auctioned, up from 16 in May.
The blocks reach Virunga National Park, a gorilla sanctuary in eastern Congo.
Didier Budimbu, Congo’s hydrocarbons minister, claimed oil exploitation would help the public.
“The president, Felix Tshisekedi, has a vision and he wants to get his population out of poverty,” Budimbu said during a press conference.
According to the Norwegian Refugee Council, the DRC has more than 27 million people, including over 3 million children, who do not have enough food to eat themselves – one-third of the country’s population – and more than 5 million people who are internally displaced.
According to a news report, a petition signed by over 100,000 individuals is urging Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi to halt the construction of new oil and gas reserves in the country.
“Only six months after signing a $500 million forest protection deal at the COP26, the Congolese government is declaring war against our planet with oil and gas,” said Irene Wabiwa Betoko, International Project Leader for the Congo Basin forest, Greenpeace Africa. “The immediate price will be paid by Congolese communities, who are not aware of the auction, have not been consulted or informed of the risks to their health and livelihoods. Many of them will rise up against it — and we shall stand with them.”
Budimbu responded to critics of the auction by saying that non-governmental organisations cannot dictate how a sovereign country is led.
