Dangerous heat grips 40 million Americans

Over 40 million people in the Plains and Central California are under heat alerts today and Tuesday. Dangerous heat will continue to strike the central and southwestern US today, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Today’s high temperatures in the central US will break hundreds of records. Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Montana, and the Dakotas all have heat advisories.

However, in some portions of Texas, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, heat indices might exceed 111 degrees, prompting heat warnings.

However, San Joaquin Valley might reach 108 degrees, prompting heat warnings.

High temperatures will linger through at least Tuesday in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

Texas has had a warmer-than-usual July, so folks are putting on their air conditioners. For a few weeks, electricity rates have been rising, straining the grid.

Much of Texas will set temperature records this week. This will stress the power grid and possibly cause rolling blackouts.

Due to the dryness, Texas’s heat poses a fire risk. Ft. Worth’s weather office warns of wildfires.

Wind, heat, sun, and dry vegetation will however increase the risk of wildfires on Wednesday, the Ft. Worth weather service stated.

Most of Texas has to burn bans. The Ft. Worth weather service advised against lighting fires near dry grass and plants and extinguishing all coals and embers.

However, 20% of Texas is in extreme drought as of July 14. This week was five points worse.

