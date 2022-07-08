Defence minister of the UK and Zaluzhny talk about upcoming operations

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the British Defense Staff, visited Ukraine and spoke with Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny about future operations.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the British Defense Staff, visited Ukraine and spoke with Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny about future operations.

“It was a tremendous joy to have the Chief of the British Defense Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, in Ukraine,” Zaluzhny stated in a Facebook post. This visit sends a clear message of solidarity for Ukraine’s armed forces in their struggle with Russian aggressors.

They worked “extremely fruitfully” at the command post, according to the Commander-in-Chief, going over “the preparations for future operations” in great detail.

Additionally, Admiral Radakin and the entire British populace were commended by Zaluzhny for their “steadfast support, aid, and trust” of Ukraine.

Admiral Radakin visited Ukraine for 48 hours, as was previously reported. He claimed that the purpose of the trip was to “talk how the UK can continue to support Ukraine” and “better grasp the operational outlook” of Ukraine.

