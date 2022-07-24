Democrat policies to blame for inflation

Kevin McCarthy leads the House minority.

News poll shows both Democrats and Republicans equally motivated to vote.

Kevin McCarthy leads the House minority. Sunday, he blamed Democrats for soaring prices, “the national security crisis” at the southern border, and the inflation in city crime.

McCarthy said this on “Sunday Morning Futures” in response to a News poll that found both Democrats and Republicans are equally motivated to vote and that, if the midterm election were held today, 41% of voters would back the Democratic candidate in their House district and 44% would back the Republican.

The survey was released last week, three days before a Quinnipiac University poll showed Biden’s approval rating hit a new low.

Biden’s approval rating is now 31%. 28% of Americans like how the president handles the economy, while 66% don’t.

Prices are rising as inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% last month, according to the poll.

McCarthy cited Mayra Flores’ stunning runoff victory over Dan Sanchez last month.

Flores won a South Texas seat held almost completely by Democrats for 100 years. Flores is a Mexican-born Border Patrol agent’s wife. Republicans say the triumph signals a new trend among Latino voters; Democrats call it a fluke.

Mayra Flores has never run for governor, but she’s in Congress today. Her area is on the border, so Republicans are doing well. “When the American people see the devotion to America, they’ll see a plan to bring America back on track,” he said.

He blamed Democrats for inflation’s “suffering.”

McCarthy said, “If someone is salaried, they just lost a month of pay because of Biden.”

The alleged attempted assault happened Thursday as Zeldin was speaking about bail reform at a VFW post in Fairport.

McCarthy said the November midterms provide Americans a “chance to recommit to America.”

