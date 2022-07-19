Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

  • News
  • International
  • Drones project for Army has already raised more than UAH 500 million
Drones project for army

  • More than UAH 510 million has already been raised for the Army of Drones project.
  • He claims that a purchase of 60 Matrice multicopters, which “accurately record video, have built-in artificial intelligence, clearly focus on targets, and identify potential risks at a distance,” has already been approved.
  • Powerful drone purchases are currently being discussed with Ukrainian and foreign manufacturers.
More than UAH 510 million has already been raised for the Army of Drones project. This was said in a Telegram post by Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov. He claims that a purchase of 60 Matrice multicopters, which “accurately record video, have built-in artificial intelligence, clearly focus on targets, and identify potential risks at a distance,” has already been approved.

Powerful drone purchases are currently being discussed with Ukrainian and foreign manufacturers. The United States, Germany, Portugal, Japan, and Israel are a few of them.

“As part of the comprehensive Army of Drones program, you will donate and ‘drone’ your drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Our team checks them, repairs them and quickly replaces damaged drones. The military systematically undergoes training on how to operate drones, so that they can then perform tasks on the front line,” Fedorov said.

“All this is possible thanks to you. Thank you for each of your donations. You can donate or ‘dronate’ on United24,” he added.

The Army of Drones initiative was officially launched on July 1 by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the United24 platform. The systematic acquisition of drones, their maintenance and operational replacement, as well as a pilot training programme, are all included in this extensive programme.

