Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dubai grants $11.98 million in social benefits for determined Emirati citizen

Dubai grants $11.98 million in social benefits for determined Emirati citizen

Articles
Advertisement
Dubai grants $11.98 million in social benefits for determined Emirati citizen

The Dubai government’s latest move for Emirati people of determination is aimed at helping them turn challenges into opportunities – AFP

Advertisement
  • The government of Dubai has approved $11.98 million (Dh44 million) in additional social benefits for disabled Emiratis.
  • The payments will go to people under 60 who have physical or mental problems.
  • Benefits also cover fees for teachers, caregivers, personal assistants and sign language interpreters.
Advertisement

The government of Dubai has approved $11.98 million (Dh44 million) in additional social benefits for disabled Emiratis in the emirate.

According to a news agency in Dubai, the payments will go to people under 60 who have physical or mental problems and need help from others.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, has approved some new benefits. These include fees for kindergartens, schools, university programs, training and rehabilitation centres within specialised institutions, as well as the costs for teachers, caregivers, personal assistants, and sign language interpreters.

According to the research, the benefits also pay for gadgets and technology, vehicle modifications, and the cost of making changes to the workplace to help people with disabilities.

As the Dubai government continues to increase coverage, it is intended that more people will benefit from the allowances.

Also Read

Dubai expat deported and jailed for stabbing girlfriend in sleep
Dubai expat deported and jailed for stabbing girlfriend in sleep

According to the Khaleej Times, a 33-year-old ex-pat in Dubai has been...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story