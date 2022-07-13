Dubai grants $11.98 million in social benefits for determined Emirati citizen

The Dubai government’s latest move for Emirati people of determination is aimed at helping them turn challenges into opportunities – AFP

The government of Dubai has approved $11.98 million (Dh44 million) in additional social benefits for disabled Emiratis.

The payments will go to people under 60 who have physical or mental problems.

Benefits also cover fees for teachers, caregivers, personal assistants and sign language interpreters.

Advertisement

The government of Dubai has approved $11.98 million (Dh44 million) in additional social benefits for disabled Emiratis in the emirate.

According to a news agency in Dubai, the payments will go to people under 60 who have physical or mental problems and need help from others.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, has approved some new benefits. These include fees for kindergartens, schools, university programs, training and rehabilitation centres within specialised institutions, as well as the costs for teachers, caregivers, personal assistants, and sign language interpreters.

According to the research, the benefits also pay for gadgets and technology, vehicle modifications, and the cost of making changes to the workplace to help people with disabilities.

As the Dubai government continues to increase coverage, it is intended that more people will benefit from the allowances.

Also Read Dubai expat deported and jailed for stabbing girlfriend in sleep According to the Khaleej Times, a 33-year-old ex-pat in Dubai has been...