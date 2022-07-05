Egypt’s FM Shoukry in London to inaugurate 1st partnership council

Egypt and the UK have opened a first cooperation council between the two countries.

Sameh Shoukry and Liz Truss will co-chair the council which will take place in London.

CAIRO: Sameh Shoukry, the Egyptian Foreign Minister, travelled to London to open the first cooperation council between Egypt and the United Kingdom.

Shoukry and British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss will co-chair the council. Penny Mordaunt, the British Minister for Trade Policy, will take part in meetings and talks about economic and trade issues.

A spokesman for Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said that the council was made because cooperation between the two countries was growing in many areas.

Shoukry met with Lord Tariq Ahmad, the British minister for South Asia, North Africa, the United Nations, and the Commonwealth, to discuss bilateral relations when he was in London.

