Eight foreign ships arrived at Ukrainian ports to export agricultural products. The Navy press office posted this on Facebook.

“At the request of the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine joined the effort to ensure transportation of agricultural products by civilian ships through the Bystre mouth of the Danube-Black Sea channel. The first group of eight foreign ships has already arrived at the ports of Ukraine,” the statement reads.

It should be emphasized that the channel’s use was made feasible by Snake Island’s recovery from Russian occupants, which “enables the forces to control the situation on the ground and to some extent in the air in the south of Ukraine. In the past, the occupants would obstruct civilian ships from leaving the southern region of our nation.”

The Navy remembered that in the past, shipping corporations were forced to use the Sulina Canal as a result of the blockade of civilian navigation, which resulted in the accumulation of numerous vessels and heavy traffic at the canal.

Millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain, much of which was meant, according to the UN World Food Program, to tackle the worldwide crisis, were reportedly stranded at Ukrainian ports as a result of Russian aggression and the barring of Black Sea shipping. Ukraine helps to end the world crisis by partially resuming the export of agricultural goods by river.

As the Russian military continues to strike vital infrastructure sites and civilian ships in the Black Sea, the majority of our nation’s ports are still shut down. Recently, an enemy missile attack effectively sank the bunker ship Millennial Spirit flying the flag of Moldova.

