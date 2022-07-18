Energy fears weaken German taboos over nuclear power and speed limits

Germany may address the energy crisis by setting a speed limit on the autobahn.

The country’s final three nuclear power reactors are scheduled to shut down at the end of the year. To combat climate change, there are requests to set speed limits on the carriageways. Ricarda Lang, co-leader of the Green Party, says her party needs to consider all options.

The Fukishima disaster in Japan prompted Germany to phase out nuclear power.

Energy concerns wane nuclear power and speed limit taboos in Germany

Now gaining support are divisive notions like keeping nuclear plants operational and controlling the autobahn.

Due to the energy crisis in Germany, the coalition government is experimenting with ideas that have historically been considered politically unfeasible, such as extending the lifespan of unpopular nuclear power plants and – perhaps even more controversial – limiting the speed of cars on the autobahn in an effort to save fuel.

The Social Democrats, the Greens, and the pro-business FDP are working together to find solutions as the nation braces for an unpredictable winter amid worries that Russian gas could be totally shut off and energy may be in short supply.

How Germany intends to preserve its climate targets is also a key topic of discussion, particularly in light of a recent decision to temporarily restart highly polluting coal-fired power plants that was supported by the Green Economics Minister.

The Green party has vehemently resisted this idea ever since it first surfaced in the 1980s, but it is gaining ground and making an impression in newspaper editorials and late-night television debates. The country’s final three nuclear power reactors are scheduled to shut down at the end of the year.

On the A5 autobahn near Frankfurt, there are speed limit signs. To combat climate change, there are requests to set speed limits on the autobahn.

While the FDP has not openly stated that it is prepared to abandon its longstanding opposition to a speed limit on the autobahns, the opposition Christian Democrats have given hints that they may be open to supporting a temporary limit in response to pressure from its close friends.

Germany’s final three nuclear power plants produce enough electricity to heat around 7 million homes, or little under 6% of the nation’s electricity requirements. Though the idea of keeping them open is still theoretical, remarks from opposing viewpoints imply that a settlement may be approaching.

Ricarda Lang, the co-leader of the Green Party, stated on Sunday that it was not the appropriate time to consider extending the life of the plants, but that her party needed to be prepared to consider all options due to the energy crisis and its effects on lower-income families.

“At every stage of this crisis, we must respond in accordance with the circumstances at hand and carefully consider all options. That’s what we’ve already done. and we’ll keep doing that,” she declared on German television.

She claimed that the effect of higher energy costs was the Greens’ main worry. We need to stop a poverty wave, she remarked.

Christian Democrats and the FDP have long opposed a speed limit, and in response, Jens Spahn, a parliamentary representative for the Christian Democrats, said: “If the Greens said they would let nuclear power run for another half-year, then I believe we should also be ready to talk about the speed limit.” In a time of national emergency, “everyone has to be prepared to jump over their own shadows,” he told Germany’s breakfast TV programme Morgenmagazin.

According to experts, the two concerns are being handled in a way that does not accurately reflect the complexity of the issues at hand. According to rumours, the two topics are to Germans what owning a gun is to Americans.

The Fukishima disaster in Japan in 2011 prompted Germany to phase out nuclear power facilities, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine has reignited discussion.

According to a government analysis, continuing to use them would be unwise because it would “only make a minor contribution to energy security” and “raise prices elsewhere.” In order for the expenditures in personnel and infrastructure to pay off, it was stated that the difficulty of refuelling them would prevent them from supplying electricity until autumn 2023.

It also stated that it was not practical to consider the plants as a short-term solution due to security procedures to defend them, notably from air assault. And all of that is before any potential legal challenges are considered.

In theory, it would be simpler to impose a speed limit on the sections of the highway that don’t currently have one. According to supporters, it would improve safety and cut pollution. The German environment office estimates that a limit of 130 km/h (80 mph) may reduce CO2 emissions by 1.9 million tonnes annually.

Opponents claim it wouldn’t make the roads safer because most fatalities happen on country roads rather than on motorways and urge that the right to drive at your own pace must be protected because it is one of the few aspects of German society that is still mostly unregulated.

While Green voters are roughly equally in favour of a speed restriction and preserving nuclear power, FDP voters are among the strongest proponents of neither. Members of the FDP may also claim that keeping the three nuclear facilities operational would save around 30 million tonnes of CO2 a year, just like the Greens contend that a speed limit would cut emissions.

According to ADAC, which represents around 21 million German drivers, about 50% of its members support setting a restriction while only 45% oppose it.