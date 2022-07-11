Erdoğan assures Zelensky that Turkey is prepared to facilitate an ending war

Erdoan, stated that he was prepared to offer any assistance or mediation in the Istanbul process that was required for the beginning of negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

Erdoan, stated that he was prepared to offer any assistance or mediation in the Istanbul process that was required for the beginning of negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

According to Ukrinform, citing the Directorate of Communications of the Administration of the President of Turkey, Erdoan stated a pertinent purpose during a phone discussion with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The establishment of peace in Ukraine is Turkey’s top priority, Erdoan emphasised. He added that the efforts were being made in accordance with the plan created by the UN for the delivery of grain goods from Ukraine to the international market.

According to Erdoan, the negotiation table should be open because diplomacy will ultimately be used to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

In line with the Istanbul process, President Erdoan “indicated his readiness to provide all necessary support, including facilitation and mediation,” the statement states.

Zelensky’s greetings in Turkish on the occasion of Kurban Bayrami were also acknowledged by Erdoan.

President Erdoan also spoke with Vladimir Putin, according to the directorate of communications, and emphasized that it was time to implement the UN plan to establish a secure corridor for grain shipments in the Black Sea.

According to Erdoan, diplomacy should be used to bring about a “long and just peace” to put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Turkey is prepared to contribute in whatever way to reviving the dialogue process, he declared.

According to reports, Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, spoke by phone with Recep Tayyip Erdoan, the president of Turkey, about the significance of opening up Ukrainian ports, starting grain exports again, and preventing Russia from smuggling Ukrainian grain out of the occupied territories.

