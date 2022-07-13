Ethiopia repatriates more than 50,000 Saudi nationals

Ethiopia has repatriated 50,337 people from Saudi Arabia.

102,000 Ethiopians living in Saudi Arabia will be sent home in seven to eleven months.

Thousands of Ethiopians are taken from Djibouti and war-torn Yemen to the Arabian Peninsula.

ADDIS ABABA: In the previous 45 days, Ethiopia has repatriated 50,337 people from Saudi Arabia, according to the Ethiopian Ministry of Women and Social Affairs.

A ministry statement said that 102,000 Ethiopians living in Saudi Arabia would be sent home in seven to eleven months, starting at the end of March. The people who went home were taken there on 137 planes.

The statement indicates that 3,628 of the 50,337 returnees are under 18 years old.

“The ministry is working with regional authorities to help integrate the returnees to their families,” according to the statement.

As per the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 750 thousand Ethiopians reside in Saudi Arabia, including 450 thousand without proper documentation.

Every year, thousands of Ethiopians are taken from Djibouti and war-torn Yemen to the Arabian Peninsula. Along the way, they risk being jailed or dying.

As part of the government’s “citizen-centered diplomacy,” Ethiopia has been working harder in recent months to bring back its people who are stuck in other countries, mostly Saudi Arabia.

The government is also striving to deconstruct complex networks of human trafficking and promote employment opportunities for low-income citizens.

