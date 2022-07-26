EU provides Ukraine with $1.59 billion in aid through the European Investment Bank

Advertisement
  • With the help of the European Commission, the board of directors of the European Investment Bank approved further financial aid for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 1.59 billion to fund infrastructure and immediate requirements.
  • “We want substantial financial support from throughout the world in order to restore Ukraine.
  • This EUR 1.59 billion represents yet another important contribution toward meeting our nation’s pressing requirements as it faces unprecedented pressure as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
 With the help of the European Commission, the board of directors of the European Investment Bank approved further financial aid for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 1.59 billion to fund infrastructure and immediate requirements.

“We want substantial financial support from throughout the world in order to restore Ukraine. This EUR 1.59 billion represents yet another important contribution toward meeting our nation’s pressing requirements as it faces unprecedented pressure as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion. We will continue repairing the damaged infrastructure, resuming the delivery of utility services, particularly transportation services, and getting ready for the upcoming heating season thanks to this financial support “Serhiy Marchenko, the minister of finance, said, according to a ministry of finance press release.

The EIB Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response, which was created in collaboration with the European Commission, includes this support package.

The funding, which is backed by the EU under the External Lending Mandate, supplements the EUR 668 million in emergency financial assistance that the EIB gave to Ukraine at the beginning of March 2022.

Of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Switzerland, Markus Berndt, Deputy Managing Director at EIB Global, stated that the EIB was prepared to help with the restoration of Mariupol.

