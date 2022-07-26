EU provides Ukraine with $1.59 billion in aid through the European Investment Bank

With the help of the European Commission, the board of directors of the European Investment Bank approved further financial aid for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 1.59 billion to fund infrastructure and immediate requirements.

“To rebuild Ukraine, we need significant financial assistance from the entire world. With our country under unprecedented pressure as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion, this EUR 1.59 billion is yet another significant contribution toward supporting our nation’s urgent needs. Thanks to this financial assistance, we will keep repairing the damaged infrastructure, resuming the provision of utility services, particularly transportation services, and preparing for the upcoming heating season “According to a press release from the ministry of finance, Serhiy Marchenko, the minister of finance, said.

The EIB Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response, which was created in collaboration with the European Commission, includes this support package.

The funding, which is backed by the EU under the External Lending Mandate, supplements the EUR 668 million in emergency financial assistance that the EIB gave to Ukraine at the beginning of March 2022.

Of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Switzerland, Markus Berndt, Deputy Managing Director at EIB Global, stated that the EIB was prepared to help with the restoration of Mariupol.

