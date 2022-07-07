Europe migrant smuggling network was destroyed

The UK government hopes to start sending some of the illegal migrants to Rwand – Google

The ringleader and 38 members of his gang were arrested after police in five European countries broke up a huge network that sent migrants to the UK.

A 26-year-old Iranian-Kurdish human trafficker and 38 members of his gang were arrested on Wednesday after police in five countries in Europe broke up a huge network that sent migrants to the UK

Along with five other people smugglers, the ringleader was apprehended in Britain.

The German police apprehended eighteen gang members, the French police nine, and the Dutch police six.

Additionally, the police seized over 1,200 lifejackets, around 150 rubber boats, fifty motors, and tens of thousands of euros in cash, weapons, and drugs.

According to Europol, the trafficking network may have transported as many as 10,000 illegal migrants into Britain in the past year and a half and made as much as €15 million, according to Europol.

Police say that the gang was one of the most active criminal groups that brought people from France and Belgium to Britain in small boats.

