Ex-US ambassador Bolton admits planning foreign coups

John Bolton is a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser.

He said he had helped plan attempted coups in foreign countries.

The remarks came after a congressional hearing on the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

WASHINGTON: John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former national security advisor to the White House, stated on Tuesday that he had assisted in the planning of attempted coups in foreign countries.

After the day’s congressional hearing on the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Bolton made these remarks to an international news outlet.

On Tuesday, the panel’s lawmakers said that former President Donald Trump was trying to stay in power after he lost the 2020 election by inciting violence.

However, Bolton, intimated to a foreign news agency anchor that Trump lacked the competence to pull off a coup. “As somebody who has helped plan coups d’etat – not here but you know (in) other places – it takes a lot of work. And that’s not what he (Trump) did.“

Tapper inquired as to which attempts Bolton was referencing.

Before mentioning Venezuela, Bolton stated, “I’m not going to get into specifics.” “It turned out not to be successful. Not that we had all that much to do with it but I saw what it took for an opposition to try and overturn an illegally elected president and they failed,” he remarked.

In 2019, Bolton, in his capacity as a national security adviser, publicly supported Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido’s request for military backing for his endeavour to unseat socialist President Nicolas Maduro, alleging that Maduro’s re-election was invalid. Maduro remained in power in the end.

