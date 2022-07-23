Family of four tragically plunges to their deaths off a cliff near a popular Russian waterfall in foggy weather

This horrifying scene occurred as a family of four was driving close to a popular Russian waterfall when they lost control and plunged 230 feet to their deaths.

Video captures the Nissan Almera moving ahead toward the cliff’s edge before tipping over and plunging into the river below. A different video reveals the automobile at the gorge’s bottom partially submerged.

Rustam Gabinov, 38, his wife Alfina, and their two children, ages ten and eight, died instantaneously in the collision while travelling in Russia.

The vehicle was seen on camera in the foggy, mountainous Dagestan Republic in southern Russia as it approached the edge of the Tsolotlinsky Canyon.

In close proximity to a well-known 230-foot waterfall on the Tobot River, a popular tourist destination, it fails to halt and falls over the edge of a precipitous cliff.

Police officers, rescuers, and volunteers from the neighbourhood are on the site of the disaster, according to a local report.

“The facts and causes of the incident are being established,” it says.

The family was from the Russian area of Orenburg.

According to police reports, their bodies were taken out of the vehicle.

Last year, a head-on collision between a Nissan X-Trail travelling at 125 mph and the scythe mounted to the back of a tractor in Russia claimed the lives of two carpooling passengers and their driver.

Between Kazan and Naberezhnye Chelny in the southwest of the country, a horrible collision claimed the lives of student Eva Melnikova, 20, a passenger who shall remain nameless, and the driver, 25.

The tractor was visible lying on its side on the road in a YouTube video that documented the collision. The open tailgate of the wrecked Nissan was seen next to the tractor.

When the incident occurred, Melnikova and another passenger were in a BlaBlaCar, a French internet marketplace for carpooling.

The automated scythe on the back of a slow-moving vehicle is thought to have been struck by the high-speed Nissan.

There was no braking distance, and it has been verified that the motorist was travelling at 200 kilometres per hour, she claimed.

It is unclear what he anticipated to occur.