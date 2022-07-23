Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Federal authorities arrest Lee Zeldin attack suspect

Federal authorities arrest Lee Zeldin attack suspect

Articles
Advertisement
Federal authorities arrest Lee Zeldin attack suspect

Federal authorities arrest Lee Zeldin attack suspect

Advertisement
  • David Jakubonis however charged with second-degree attempted assault.
  • Lee Zeldin however ran for governor of New York.
  • The suspect will appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Saturday.
Advertisement

The person suspected of attacking Rep. Lee Zeldin however arrested on a federal assault charge Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of New York.

On Saturday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Marion W. Payson will be the first person to see David Jakubonis in court. Zeldin is a Republican, and he is running for governor of New York.

Jakubonis, who is 43 years old and lives in Fairport, New York, has been charged with second-degree attempted assault at the state level.

After the attack on Thursday, he was taken to Perinton Town Court and let out on his own promise.

Before Jakubonis was let out, Zeldin said that the suspect would be let out. Zeldin has said that he will get rid of district attorneys who don’t follow the law.

Zeldin was giving a speech at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post on Thursday about how to change the way bail works when the alleged attack happened.

Advertisement

Police said that Jakubonis was holding a black keychain made of hardened plastic with two sharp points. It was made for self-defense.

Also Read

Hunter Biden’s marriage to director Melissa Cohen is under pressure
Hunter Biden’s marriage to director Melissa Cohen is under pressure

Hunter Biden’s marriage to director Melissa Cohen is under pressure. The South...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Trending News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story