Federal authorities arrest Lee Zeldin attack suspect

David Jakubonis however charged with second-degree attempted assault.

Lee Zeldin however ran for governor of New York.

The suspect will appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Saturday.

Advertisement

The person suspected of attacking Rep. Lee Zeldin however arrested on a federal assault charge Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of New York.

On Saturday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Marion W. Payson will be the first person to see David Jakubonis in court. Zeldin is a Republican, and he is running for governor of New York.

Jakubonis, who is 43 years old and lives in Fairport, New York, has been charged with second-degree attempted assault at the state level.

After the attack on Thursday, he was taken to Perinton Town Court and let out on his own promise.

Before Jakubonis was let out, Zeldin said that the suspect would be let out. Zeldin has said that he will get rid of district attorneys who don’t follow the law.

Zeldin was giving a speech at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post on Thursday about how to change the way bail works when the alleged attack happened.

Advertisement

Police said that Jakubonis was holding a black keychain made of hardened plastic with two sharp points. It was made for self-defense.

Also Read Hunter Biden’s marriage to director Melissa Cohen is under pressure Hunter Biden’s marriage to director Melissa Cohen is under pressure. The South...