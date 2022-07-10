Five-year-old Vinnytsia chess prodigy raise money to help Ukrainian army for buying tank

Five-year-old Vinnytsia chess prodigy Artem Kucher decided to hold charity chess matches to generate money for the purchase of a tank for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

I want to help the Armed Forces and that’s why I play for money.

He is confident that, like the Ukrainian army, he will triumph over every foe.

Advertisement

Five-year-old Vinnytsia chess prodigy Artem Kucher decided to hold charity chess matches to generate money for the purchase of a tank and body armour for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On Sunday, July 10, while participating in an open-air game of chess with anyone who was interested in Vinnytsia, the teenage chess player spoke with a Ukrinform reporter about his ambitions.

“I have been playing chess for nine months and I am doing well. I think that those who play with me are interested in a game because I have the second adult category. I want to help the Armed Forces and that’s why I play for money. I want this money to be used for buying a tank for soldiers. And body armor,” Artem said.

The boy claims that he doesn’t mind playing with kids or grownups. He is confident that, like the Ukrainian army, he will triumph over every foe.

Oleksandr Kucher, the young chess player’s father, informed Ukrinform that Artem, his family, and the Romantyk chess club collaborated to organise an outdoor charity chess match in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They discovered that young athletes organised similar events in other cities for everyone who was interested in supporting the army, and they hoped to do the same in Vinnytsia. They want the Ukrainian defenders to be fully equipped and strong enough to fight off the Russian invaders. The opposition to Artem puts any amount of cash they choose in a collection box.

According to the Vinnytsia Regional Chess Federation’s press office, Artem will donate all proceeds from his charity matches to the military.

Advertisement

The full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation of Ukraine started on February 24. Invading Russian forces bombard and shell Ukrainian cities, towns, and villages, killing and torturing the populace. The Russian invaders are being aggressively resisted by the Ukrainian forces.

Iembedpost slug=”General Staff expressed gratitude to the US for sending four more HIMARS systems”]