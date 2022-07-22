Florida small businessman sues Biden over race

Christian Bruckner runs a small business in Florida.

The infrastructure law says that 10% of the money however spent on small business concerns.

According to the lawsuit he is not eligible for these funds because of the color of his skin.

A Romanian immigrant who runs a small business in Florida however sued the Biden administration. Over quotas for race and gender in the infrastructure law that was passed in December.

“This explicit racial and sexual classification, which has not been justified by the usual requirements of the law, is unconstitutional,” said Rick Esenberg, President and General Counsel of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, who is representing Bruckner.

Bruckner said in a statement that the new infrastructure projects should be open to all small businesses based on their ability to do the work, not on their race or gender.

“If President Biden really wants to help small business owners who are struggling, he should help new businesses that are having trouble staying in business or small business owners with disabilities like me.

But it’s never fair to help groups based on their race or gender. I want my government to do more.”

“You don’t have to let this happen. You can put up a fight, “he said. “It takes a little courage because people will call you names.

But it’s not racist to want people to be treated fairly and as unique people. It’s not about race. It’s not against women. It doesn’t show fear. And I think people need to be brave enough to speak up.”

