FM Kuleba requests that Germany supply Ukraine with more howitzers and MLRS

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stressed the urgent necessity to enhance deliveries of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine in a phone conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Dmytro Kuleba, the minister of foreign affairs for Ukraine, posted the pertinent comment on Twitter.

“I had a call with German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock ahead of the G20 ministerial meeting. We both agreed to put pressure on Russia. I emphasized the urgent need to increase supplies of German self-propelled howitzers and MLRS to Ukraine,” Kuleba wrote. Kuleba and Baerbock also coordinated other measures to open Ukraine’s food exports.

a reminder that on June 21, 2022, Germany and the Netherlands will deliver to Ukraine the first Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers. Three Mars MLRS will be given to Ukraine by Germany.

