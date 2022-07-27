FM Kuleba: Ukraine needs the West to be tenacious in its struggle with Russia

Ukraine needs the West to be resilient in the conflict with Russia.

Ukraine needs the West to be resilient in the conflict with Russia. According to a report, the relevant statement was made by Dmytro Kuleba, the minister of foreign affairs for Ukraine, in a conversation with France24.

“We need endurance… For us, no. We have endurance. We also need endurance from individuals in the West and from Europe, Kuleba stated.

He claimed there was no connection between the procedures of arming Ukrainians and heating European houses.

“We are fighting the war. I cannot impose any opinion or narrative on people living in Europe. If they decide that it’s safer to try to make a deal with Putin, they are free to do it. But, the truth is that they will not succeed, because Putin will take it as a sign of weakness, and he will only increase the pressure,” Kuleba stressed.

Kuleba asserts that everyone who gives up to Putin would have their lifestyle destroyed because the Russian president will seek more.

a reminder that Russia threatens to cut off gas supplies to nations backing Ukraine in its battle against Russian armed aggression, which could result in a serious energy crisis over the winter.

