Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe died after shot at campaign event

Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, was shot at a campaign event. He was pronounced dead at the hospital where he was being treated on Friday afternoon.

“Shinzo Abe was transported to (the hospital) at 12:20 pm. He was in a state of cardiac arrest upon arrival,” Professor of emergency medicine at Nara Medical University hospital Hidetada Fukushima said.

“Resuscitation was administered. However, unfortunately he died at 5:03 pm,” he told reporters.

A gunman opened fire on Abe while he was giving a campaign speech in the western region of Nara. Abe was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

But by the time he got to the hospital, with bullet wounds in his neck and chest, he was already dead. It looked like a bullet went through his left shoulder.

Fukushima also said that Abe died of blood loss, even though he got a lot of blood transfusions.

Akie Abe, the wife of the former prime minister, got to the hospital early Friday afternoon. Fukushima said that the family had been told that Abe had died.

