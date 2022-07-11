Former Trump aide Steve Bannon offers to testify in the American investigation into the violence

The trial for Bannon’s refusal to testify or disclose documents is set to begin on July 18.

Bannon, a well-known figure in right-wing media circles who served as Trump’s chief strategist in 2017, will face two criminal contempt charges.

Bannon preferred to testify in public, according to the letter from the lawyer, but Democratic committee member Zoe Lofgren told CNN that the committee typically takes depositions behind closed doors.

Donald Trump’s former close adviser has changed his mind and said he is prepared to appear before the congressional panel looking into the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Bannon’s attorney, Robert Costello, wrote to the committee in a letter that Reuters was able to view to suggest that the former president would waive the assertion of executive privilege that he had made in order to avoid testifying before the committee.

“Hour after hour after hour passes like this. All of our inquiries should be answered. And in a live setting, you can’t do that “explained Lofgren. We have a lot of questions for him, of course.

The public has seen videotaped excerpts of closed-door testimony by witnesses under oath throughout the House of Representatives committee sessions.

The committee hearings, which are separate from the trial and are centered on the attack by Trump supporters seeking to prevent the certification in Congress of Trump’s defeat by Joe Biden in the November 2020 election, have been a source of irritation for Trump because none of his supporters have testified in his defense.

Trump stated that he was waiving executive privilege in a letter to Bannon that Reuters was able to view because he had “watched how unfairly you and others have been handled.” This week, the House subcommittee is scheduled to hold open hearings on Tuesday and Thursday.

