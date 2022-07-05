Advertisement
Edition: English
France repatriates 35 child,16 moms from Syria refugee camps

women and children in the al-Hol camp in Hasakeh province, Syria – Google

  • The French government has repatriated 35 children and 16 mothers from camps in Syria.
  • The camps were being used by relatives of suspected Daesh terrorists.
  • The minors have been turned over to child welfare agencies and will receive medical monitoring.
The French government has repatriated 35 children and 16 mothers from camps in Syria where relatives of suspected Daesh terrorists were being imprisoned, the French foreign ministry announced on Tuesday.

“France has today undertaken the return to the country of 35 French minors who were in camps in northeast Syria. This operation also includes the return of 16 mothers from these same camps, “according to a statement.

The minors have been turned over to child welfare agencies, and the statement says they will receive medical monitoring. The mothers were turned over to law enforcement.

In a statement, the French foreign ministry thanked the people in charge in northeast Syria for working with them.

