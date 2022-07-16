Fries producers are refusing to supply Russia, according to McDonald’s replacement

French fry makers are refusing to supply the nation, according to the CEO of the firm currently in charge of the former McDonald’s Corp chain of restaurants in Russia

McDonald’s left Russia and in May sold all of its outlets to a local licensee.

According to CEO Oleg Paroev, the chain sold around 120,000 hamburgers on the first day of business.

On June 12, restaurants started operating under the new moniker Vkusno & tochka, or “Tasty and that’s it.” According to CEO Oleg Paroev, the chain sold around 120,000 hamburgers on the first day of business.

High quality standards will be upheld or even improved, and customers wouldn’t notice much of a difference, the new ownership was quick to emphasise. Since then, it has been compelled to acknowledge that there would be a French fry shortage until the fall, which it attributes to a subpar Russian harvest and supply chain issues.

What has recently happened, according to Paroev, is that many foreign businesses—I would even say all big producers of fries—have refused to ship this product to Russia because of well-known occurrences.

Paroev claimed that five or six large corporations, whose corporate headquarters are headquartered in hostile countries, had refused to supply Russia since they own plants that manufacture fries in both friendly and hostile nations.

Russia views as “unfriendly” those that have placed sanctions on it due to its behaviour in the Ukraine.

Due to the fact that there are so few businesses in Russia that can prepare potatoes for French fries, Paroev claimed there was a lack of the particular potatoes required for French fries in this year’s harvest and that other problems could occur.

