Germany will step up its support for Ukraine in mine clearance and war crimes investigations

A Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was downed by a Ukrainian Air Assault Forces air defence unit.

In a Facebook post, the command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated,The 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s reported that “another hostile Su-25 (Grach) went to hell thanks to the meticulous work of an air defence unit.

“According to earlier accounts, a Russian Su-25 fighter jet was shot down on July 24 by an air defence unit of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“During the meeting between Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky and German Federal Minister of the Interior and Community Nancy Faeser, who arrived in Ukraine on an official visit, it was agreed that the German Government will strengthen assistance to Ukraine in investigating war crimes and cybercrimes,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ press service said.

The collaborative humanitarian demining of areas where hostilities have occurred will be intensified, it is also emphasised. Nearly 212,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory require such demining at the moment.

“We discussed several topics. One of them was the investigation into war crimes. We are very grateful to Germany for the help it has already provided. The Federal Ministry of the Interior provided technical assistance for the needs of our expert service totaling about EUR 1.25 million. This is a very significant contribution to the investigation into this type of crime,” Monastyrsky said.

The German team also went to the most devastated communities in the Kyiv region and the Antonov Airport in Hostomel, where they witnessed firsthand the effects of the crimes and atrocities done by the Russian army as well as the ongoing mine clearance work.

Faeser emphasised that Germany completely supports Ukraine in its conflict with the Russian Federation and that her nation will support Ukraine in its efforts to find those responsible for war crimes.

She added that 850,000 Ukrainians have found refuge in Germany.

“For Ukrainian families that are unable to return home, we wish to set up a trustworthy shelter. They will have the chance to work, and kids will be able to attend kindergarten and school, “added the minister.

According to reports, two tractor trailers for the delivery of humanitarian goods and power generators were sent to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service’s troops by Germany.