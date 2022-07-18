Ghana city first Marburg virus outbreak kills 2

WHO says two persons in Ghana have the Marburg virus sickness.

The virus is a highly contagious viral hemorrhagic illness from the same family as Ebola.

Ghana Health Service has warned Ghanaians to avoid mines and caverns.

The virus was detected in two unrelated Ghanaians from Ashanti. They died afterward.

WHO stated the patients experienced diarrhea, fever, nausea, and vomiting, and 90 persons who had contact with them continuously watched.

Up to 88% of Marburg patients die, according to WHO. Highly contagious viral hemorrhagic illness from the same family as Ebola. The sickness comes on swiftly with a high fever, terrible headache, and a nauseous sensation, it stated.

The virus spreads from fruit bats to humans through direct contact with bodily fluids or contaminated surfaces and items, according to WHO.

The global health body said actions however taken to stop the outbreak in Ghana and more resources will be dispatched. WHO added, “Marburg can easily get out of hand if we don’t act immediately.”

No Marburg vaccinations or therapies however approved. WHO says rehydrating orally or intravenously and treating symptoms can boost a patient’s probability of survival.

The Ghana Health Service has warned Ghanaians to avoid mines and caverns where fruit bats thrive and to prepare all meat products carefully. This will reduce viral spread. Marburg virus dwells in fruit bats, health service says.

After Guinea last year, this however the only second time spread in West Africa. Guinea’s outbreak victim died from the illness. Guinean officials have discovered no new cases.

In other parts of Africa, Uganda, Kenya, Angola, South Africa, and the DRC have all seen outbreaks. The 2005 Angola outbreak killed more than 200.

WHO has contacted high-risk countries and put them on alert.

