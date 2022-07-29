Advertisement
Girl, 9, dies in suspected Boston stabbing

  • Lincolnshire Police were called to Fountain Lane in Boston around 6:20 p.m.
  • The girl’s parents have been notified, and the police said their “thoughts are with them”.
  • An MP contacted the police minister to seek national help for the murder probe.
Girl in Boston, Lincolnshire, died from a suspected knife wound.

Lincolnshire Police were called to Fountain Lane in Boston around 6:20 p.m. The police will be at the site for the “foreseeable future” Police are investigating as murder.

The victim’s parents have been notified, and the police said their “thoughts are with them”

Lincolnshire Police reported a 9-year-old child died in Boston from a knife wound.

We’re investigating murder. We’ll stay at the site for a while.“ The girl’s parents have been notified; our sympathies are with them.

Experts will aid her family.

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman sought national aid for the murder investigation.

Boston’s announcement surprised Mr. Warman.

I praised local cops for emergency assistance.

I’ve also emailed Tom Pursglove about national assistance.

