Girl, 9, dies in suspected Boston stabbing

An MP contacted the police minister to seek national help for the murder probe.

Lincolnshire Police were called to Fountain Lane in Boston around 6:20 p.m. The police will be at the site for the “foreseeable future” Police are investigating as murder.

Experts will aid her family.

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman sought national aid for the murder investigation.

Boston’s announcement surprised Mr. Warman.

I praised local cops for emergency assistance.

I’ve also emailed Tom Pursglove about national assistance.

