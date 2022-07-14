Grain shipment from Ukraine: An additional coordination hub will be established in Istanbul

grain shipments from Ukraine through the Black Sea at the meeting of the military delegations of the defence ministries of Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia today.

Hulusi Akar, the Turkish Defense Minister, made this statement following the Istanbul Four-Party Meeting.

Hulusi Akar also disclosed that there would be another gathering in Turkey the following week to discuss the agreement’s specifics and sign the necessary paperwork.

Grain shipments from Ukraine through the Black Sea at the meeting of the military delegations of the defence ministries of Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia today. Also present were UN representatives.

Hulusi Akar, the Turkish Defense Minister, made this statement following the Istanbul Four-Party Meeting.

“Following the meeting, which took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere, an agreement has been reached on basic technical issues, such as the establishment of a coordination center in Istanbul, where representatives of all sides will be present, joint controls at entry and exit of ports, as well ensuring navigational safety on transfer routes,” the minister said.

Hulusi Akar also disclosed that there would be another gathering in Turkey the following week to discuss the agreement’s specifics and sign necessary paperwork.

The military teams from Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia, as well as a representative from the United Nations, met in Istanbul on July 13 to discuss the shipment of grain and other agricultural products from Ukrainian ports across the Black Sea.

