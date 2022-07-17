Greece cargo plane disaster site being searched by drone

The wreckage of a cargo jet crashed near the Greek city of Kavala on Sunday.

The Antonov An-12 freight plane crashed late Saturday near Paleochori, Greece.

Residents within a 2-km radius of the crash site were instructed to wear masks Saturday night.

Advertisement

ATHENS: A drone monitored the wreckage of a cargo plane flown by a Ukrainian airline that crashed near the Greece city of Kavala the previous day on Sunday.

State-run TV says that the army, explosives experts, and officials from the Greek Atomic Energy Commission will go to the area once it is deemed safe to do so. They have been staying away because they don’t know how toxic the unknown cargo is.

A fire brigade officer named Marios Apostolidis told reporters that “men from the fire service with special equipment and measuring instruments went to the spot where the plane crashed and looked closely at the fuselage and other parts of the plane that were scattered in the fields.”

He said that the search teams will start their work as soon as the area is deemed safe.

Also Read Russia seeks Iran drones after losses in Ukraine: White House Russia has incurred heavy losses in recent weeks after invading Ukraine. Drones...

Thirteen members of the fire department’s special teams and twenty-six firefighters were present near the crash site.

Advertisement

Local tv footage depicted traces of impact on a field and aeroplane fragments dispersed across a large area.

Fire officials reported that the Antonov An-12 freight plane crashed late Saturday near Paleochori, Greece.

Social media videos showed the jet exploding into a fireball as it landed.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing flames and hearing blasts.

Residents within a 2-km radius of the crash scene were instructed to wear masks Saturday night.

Two firefighters were hospitalised early Sunday due to hazardous gases.

Advertisement

Giorgos Archontopoulos told ERT he knew something was wrong when he heard the plane’s engine.

“At 2245 (1945 GMT) I was surprised by the sound of the engine of the aircraft,” he stated. I went outdoors and observed the burning engine.

Local officials reported that seven fire engines were dispatched to the collision site, but they were unable to approach due to the ongoing explosions.

Also Read Russians visited Iran twice to study weaponized drones Russian group visited an Iranian airfield twice in the last month to...