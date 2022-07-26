Halahan is appointed as the Special Operations Center ‘A’ First Deputy Head of SBU

Hryhoriy Halahan was appointed as the First Deputy Head of the Special Operations Center ‘A’ of the Security Service of Ukraine

In particular, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s defence intelligence, will serve as chair of the president’s committee on intelligence, according to Volodymyr Zelensky, who delivered the evening address.

The new Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is combat general Viktor Khorenko.

Hryhoriy Halahan was appointed as the First Deputy Head of the Special Operations Center ‘A’ of the Security Service of Ukraine, while Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Directorate of Intelligence, will now serve as the Chair of the Committee on Intelligence under the President of Ukraine.

In order to modernise the Security Service of Ukraine, Hryhoriy Halahan was named First Deputy Head of the Special Operations Center ‘A’ of the Security Service of Ukraine, the President continued.

The Head of State also expressed gratitude to the Sicheslav brigade, an airborne assault unit that in a little more than a day successfully “landed” two Russian military helicopters and aircraft.

All Russian aircraft and missile items in our skies ought to have the same kind of “landing” experience, he insisted.

