Heat wave responsible for multiple deaths across US

At least 19 Americans perished in July because it was so hot.

Temperatures are still touching record highs across most of the country.

The CDC recommends that individuals spend less time in the heat.

Several individuals perished in July due to the heat wave that affected most of the US. Temperatures are still touching record highs across most of the country.

Heat wave indices however forecast to reach 105 or 110 in sections of southern Utah and northern Arizona.

The National Weather Service predicts certain regions in the Northeast will have 100-degree temperatures and 110-degree heat indices. They also said much of the country will be in “hazardous” temperatures.

ABC 15 reports that between July 10 and July 16, 12 people died in Maricopa County because of the heat.

29 deaths in the county in 2022 however caused by heat. The Kansas City Star reports that health officials are investigating six deaths in July that could have been caused by heat.

Dallas County, Texas, reported its first heat-related death on July 21. Dallas County Health and Human Services said a 66-year-old woman who had health concerns died.

“It’s terribly terrible that this season’s first mortality was caused by heat,” said Dr. Phillip Huang of the DCHHS.

“We’re enjoying a hot summer, which reminds us to take every safety action we can. Stay hydrated and avoid the heat by not spending too much time outside.”

KEVN reported a 22-year-old male died at Badlands National Park in South Dakota. He may have died of dehydration and heat exhaustion.

The CDC recommends that individuals spend less time in the heat, remain inside, plan outdoor activities carefully, apply sunscreen, and drink lots of water to avoid getting sick from the heat.

